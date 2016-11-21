LADY WILDCATS AT TOP: Whitko increases status as State's #1

Whitko's Lady Wildcats increased their Class 2A coaches points in the latest state basketball rankings.

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association state rankings as of Monday, with coaches' polling points and the previous ranking.

Class 2A

Pts Prv

1. Whitko (14) 140 1

2. Providence 99 2

3. Fountain Central 94 3

4. Triton Central 78 9

5. Oregon Davis 73 5

6. Cascade 63 NR

7. Austin 60 7

8. Ev. Mater Dei 54 6

9. Eastern (Pekin) 24 10

10. Laff. C. Cath. 19 4

Others receiving votes: Oak Hill, Covenant Christian, Delphi, North Knox, Winchester, Bremen, Sheridan, Central Noble, Carroll, Monroe Central, Frankton.