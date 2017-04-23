LADY EAGLES CLAW IT OUT: CCHS bops 'Busco in extra innings

Columbia City catcher Bella Ross, above, makes the throw to first on a sacrifice bunt by Churubusco’s Brooke Nondorff during Columbia City’s 11-9 extra inning win Friday evening at Morsches Park. Columbia City center fielder Ciarra Ivy connected for a ninth-inning, two-run walk-off home run that gave Columbia City the 11-9 victory in extra innings.

More local Sports in your Weekend and Monday editions of your Post & Mail!