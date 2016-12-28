KISS THE PIG! Educators smooch a little porker
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind.
A challenge was presented to the students of South Whitley Elementary School in November to participate in a fund raiser — to sell an overwhelming amount of Risen’ Roll pastries, and if successful, Principal Bryan Emmert and Guidance Counselor Nate Wessels vowed they would dye their hair and kiss a pig.
