Jim Bayman announces he won't seek another term on council

Jim Bayman
Staff Writer
Thursday, January 4, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Whitley County Councilman Jim Bayman announced Wednesday that we will not seek re-election for another term.

Bayman has represented District 4 for 36 years. District 4 is comprised of Cleveland, Jefferson and Washington Townships and the Columbia South precinct.

