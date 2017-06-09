IT'S TASSEL FLIPPIN' TIME! Columbia City, Churubusco commencement ceremonies Friday evening
Friday, June 9, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Columbia City's and Churubusco's Class of 2017 will graduate during ceremonies Friday evening:
•CCHS graduation - 6 p.m.
Columbia City High School is hosting its graduation ceremony Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
CCHS is located at 600 N. Whitley St., Columbia City.
•Churubusco graduation - 7 p.m.
Churubusco Senior High is hosting its graduation ceremony Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. in the school gym.
The school is located at 1 Eagle Dr., Churubusco.
Whitko High School's Class of 2017 graduated in ceremonies Friday evening, June 2.
