IT'S TASSEL FLIPPIN' TIME! Columbia City, Churubusco commencement ceremonies Friday evening

Columbia City's and Churubusco's Class of 2017 will graduate during ceremonies Friday evening:

•CCHS graduation - 6 p.m.

Columbia City High School is hosting its graduation ceremony Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

CCHS is located at 600 N. Whitley St., Columbia City.

•Churubusco graduation - 7 p.m.

Churubusco Senior High is hosting its graduation ceremony Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. in the school gym.

The school is located at 1 Eagle Dr., Churubusco.

Whitko High School's Class of 2017 graduated in ceremonies Friday evening, June 2.