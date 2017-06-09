IT'S TASSEL FLIPPIN' TIME! Columbia City, Churubusco commencement ceremonies Friday evening

Staff Writer
Friday, June 9, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Columbia City's and Churubusco's Class of 2017 will graduate during ceremonies Friday evening:

•CCHS graduation - 6 p.m.
Columbia City High School is hosting its graduation ceremony Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
CCHS is located at 600 N. Whitley St., Columbia City.

•Churubusco graduation - 7 p.m.
Churubusco Senior High is hosting its graduation ceremony Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. in the school gym.
The school is located at 1 Eagle Dr., Churubusco.

Whitko High School's Class of 2017 graduated in ceremonies Friday evening, June 2.

