IT'S HAMMERTIME: Minear Real Estate sand volleyball champs crowned

Winner in the recent Minear Real Estate charity sand volleyball tournament at DeVol Field was the team Hammertime, which is pictured above with some of the Minear Real Estate staffers.

From left: Minear staff members Brandon Ferrell, Brad Minear and Kelley Stetler; Hamertime members Greg Sheets, Carrie Sheets, Ami Laliberte Derek Laliberte and Eric Wiggard: and Minear staff members TJ Minear, Brett Strack, Heather Palan, Danielle Genth, Sherri Copeland and Danielle Arnold.

The tournament was a fundraiser for the Whitley County Humane Shelter. Team Hammertime donated back a portion of their first-place prize money to the shelter.