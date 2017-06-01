IT'S A FIRST! Downtown Columbia City’s ‘First Friday’ is ready for regular monthly entertainment

Downtown Columbia City will be busy and full of excitement this Friday, as the city hosts the inaugural First Friday event of the season.

This is the first year that Downtown Columbia City has hosted a regular monthly evening event of this kind, and was developed by the team of Sharon Geiger, Ann Fahl, Natalie Spain, Stacey Edwards and Stacey Morsches.

Together with the Downtown Business Alliance, Visit Whitley County, Taste of the Town, the Main Street Association and the Mayor’s Office, they have put together a variety of upcoming First Friday events beginning tomorrow evening.

These First Friday events begin this Friday, and will also be on July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.

Vendors & entertainment

Beginning at 5 p.m. the streets of Downtown will be filled with area vendors and entertainment for the community to enjoy.

“First Fridays have proven to be successful events for our surrounding communities,” said Natalie Spain. “We want the entire community to get involved, with everything from music, entertainment, food, vendors, churches, businesses and non-profits.”

Kicking-off the festivities will be The Silky Zubats, a rock band from Syracuse.

Attendees can listen to music while they peruse the items from area businesses and vendors.

Food trucks will also be on-hand offering a variety of goods.

Plenty of kids’ activities

With the help of the students of Columbia City High School’s Family Career & Community Leaders of America, there will be a Kid’s Carnival. The students will be coordinating face painting, games, crafts and more.

Other activities and performances include an ice cream social, a fire truck display, activities with the Whitley County Family YMCA, the Columbia City United Methodist Church Hand Bell Choir and more.

‘Moana’ Disney movie

to be shown on Square

Beginning at 8:15 p.m., families and friends are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the city’s showing of the Disney movie “Moana” on the Whitley County Courthouse Square lawn.

Plans are already in the works for further First Fridays events and entertainment.

Other ideas officials have discussed include a hot dog eating contest, a hot wing eating contest, safety information days and much more.

For more information, or to inquire about being a vendor or performer, contact Spain at nataliespain1@aol.com.