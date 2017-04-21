IT'S FANTACULAR! CCHS showcase is this weekend
Friday, April 21, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.
Columbia City HIgh School Choirs have been working hard the past few weeks in preparation for the annual “Fantacular” performances. Students from City Heat and City Lights have fine tuned their competition shows and, with the Concert Choir, will present a show centered around the theme of “Clue.”
According to Director Justin Feichter, the theme was chosen by this year’s seniors in order to create an interactive theatrical experience for the audience.
The first performance begins at 7 p.m. this evening. Performances will also be Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and $5 for children under 12 years old.
