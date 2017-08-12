INTERNS WANTED: Congressman Banks seeking applicants for fall interships

FORT WAYNE – Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) has announced that he is accepting applicants for the fall internship program in his Fort Wayne office.

“I was fortunate to have the assistance of many outstanding interns this summer who helped my staff and me better serve my constituents,” said Banks, a Columbia City resident.

“I am excited to continue this program into the fall, and I look forward to welcoming new interns to our Fort Wayne office.”

Banks currently has full-time and part-time internship opportunities available in his Fort Wayne district office.

College students or recent college graduates are preferred.

These internships are designed to give students an inside view of how a Congressional district office functions on a day-to-day basis.

This program is a great opportunity for students seeking a deeper understanding of the various branches of government and how they interact.

These positions will also allow students to work with congressional staff to support daily office functions.

Interns will interact with constituents, answer phones, and perform administrative work such as filing, emailing, researching federal regulations and legislation and word processing.

All work is performed in an office environment and requires interaction with staff members and the public.

Positions are unpaid.

While priority is given to residents of Indiana’s Third District, all applicants will be considered.

Candidates must be highly motivated, self-starters, detail-oriented, and possess excellent communication skills.

They also must demonstrate a strong work ethic, positive attitude, the ability to manage multiple tasks on a deadline and a strong desire to learn about the legislative branch.

Students interested in an internship should send a resume, writing sample, and cover letter to:

Tinisha Weigelt, IN03.Internships@mail.house.gov