INFIELD ADVANTAGE: Improving soil health and the bottom line for local agriculture

Harvest season is a busy time of year for Nadean Lamle, office manager for the Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District.

She recently was out in the fields collecting cornstalk nitrate samples for the nutrient management program called Infield Advantage. She had 22 fields in our area that she needed to visit and collect samples from before the combines harvested the corn.

This program is a proactive, collaborative opportunity for farmers to collect and understand personalized, on-farm data to optimize their management practices to ultimately improve their bottom line and benefit the environment.

Cornstalk nitrate testing is a critical component of the program and allows growers to better determine their nitrogen use efficiency at the end of the growing period.

In 2010, the program in Indiana had one group with 15 producers, who enrolled 39 fields. Today, there are more than 400 producers, involved in 34 groups, who have enrolled over one thousand fields. Right now, over 70,000 acres in Indiana are enrolled in the program and growers are realizing the benefits.