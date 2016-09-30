IND. 109 NOW OPEN: Highway north of Columbia City re-opens after construction closure

Ind. 109 north of Columbia City, which has been closed for weeks due to highway construction over a drainage ditch, re-opened to traffic at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The highway closure resulted in motorists taking lengthy detours and caused added traffic congestion on side roads.

Meanwhile, Ind. 205 south of Columbia City continues to be closed due to a similar construction project. It is to be closed through most of October.