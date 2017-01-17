INAUGURATION: Mike Pence ready to join list of other Hoosier VPs

The first in a series of articles commemorating the 2017 Presidential Inauguration that will witness Indiana’s Mike Pence sworn in as the sixth U.S. vice president from the Hoosier State began today in your Post & Mail. Pick a copy up at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County. Subscribe to the print or e-edition. Call 244-5153.

Staffers at The Whitley County Historical Museum, the former home of U.S. Vice President Thomas Riley Marshall, has provided The Post & Mail with information concerning the list of United States vice presidents who hail from Indiana.

Mike Pence will be the sixth Hoosier U.S. vice president when he is inaugurated Friday.

Appropriately, we start this series of articles today with Columbia City’s Thomas R. Marshall.

Thomas R. Marshall

28th Vice President

born 1854 - died 1925

Photo caption:

This photo of an oil painting of Thomas Marshall is displayed at the Fort Wayne Valley of Scottish Rite where Marshall was a member. Marshall was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons of Indiana. The caption below the painting in Fort Wayne lists his various accomplishments and reads: “Thomas Riley Marshall, Illustrious Active 1911-1925, Most Excellent High Priest 1899-1900, Most Illustrious Grand Master 1895-1896, Governor of Indiana 1909-1913, Vice President of the United States, 1913-1921.” Thomas Riley Marshall Plaza, a pocket park in Downtown Columbia City, was dedicated to his memory in an official Masonic ceremony in July, 2016. Marshall practiced law at the Whitley County Courthouse and his law office was on the second floor of the DB Clugston Building, located on the northwest corner of the Courthouse Square. Marshall’s name is on the dedication plaque a block to the west on the former Masonic Temple, now The Van Buren Event Center. Marshall was active in the former Presbyterian Church at the corner of Jackson and Chauncey streets. His former home now serves as the Whitley Co. Historical Museum, 108 W. Jefferson St.