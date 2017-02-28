IMAGINE! Churubusco hosts throng for Destination Imagination
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
CHURUBUSCO, Ind.
The Northern Regional Destination Imagination competition was hosted at Churubusco schools Saturday. Thousands of visitors came to town to encourage 70 teams participating. One of Churubusco’s two teams will advance to the state competition in April. Churubusco’s fifth-grade elementary team ’Busco Blues competed in the Vanished Challenge. ’Busco Blues, left to right, are Team Member Lorraine Tartaglia, Carter Moses, Kendall Stuckey, Nick Ortiz, Luke Brown, Alaina Lehman, Molly Wymer and Team Member Julie Mast.
