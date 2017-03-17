ICING POSSIBLE: Hazardous weather moving into Whitley
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
THIS MORNING FOR ALL OF WHITLEY COUNTY AND POINTS NORTH, EAST AND WEST.
HAZARDOUS WEATHER...
* A wintry mix including a brief period of freezing rain will
overspread the area mainly north of U.S. 30 this morning.
Conditions will improve by late morning as temperatures rise
above freezing.
* Minor ice and snow accumulations this morning will start
melting before noon.
IMPACTS...
* Slippery spots on area roads will improve before noon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while
driving.
Category: