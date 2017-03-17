ICING POSSIBLE: Hazardous weather moving into Whitley

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT

THIS MORNING FOR ALL OF WHITLEY COUNTY AND POINTS NORTH, EAST AND WEST.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* A wintry mix including a brief period of freezing rain will

overspread the area mainly north of U.S. 30 this morning.

Conditions will improve by late morning as temperatures rise

above freezing.

* Minor ice and snow accumulations this morning will start

melting before noon.

IMPACTS...

* Slippery spots on area roads will improve before noon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow...sleet...or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while

driving.