HOW TO SAVE A LIFE: Rescue squads train and practice

COLUMBIA CITY — It was a day to help prepare firemen to save lives.

The Columbia City Fire Department, Columbia Township Fire Department, Union Township Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, Whitley County Emergency Management and other organizations came together last weekend to participate in a multi-agency training day.

