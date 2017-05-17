HOT & WINDY: Gusts to 40 mph with mid-80s

From the National Weather Service at North Webster:

For Whitley County:

Today and Tonight

High near 84 Wednesday.

Winds from the southwest will gust up to 40 mph this afternoon.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight but severe weather

is not expected.

Thursday through Tuesday

There is a chance of thunderstorms late Thursday. Severe weather is

not expected but an isolated strong storm with damaging winds may be

possible.

Thunderstorms are possible again over the weekend. Severe weather is

not anticipated at this time.