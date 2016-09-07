HOT, HOT, HOT! 'Feels like' temp is 102 and climbing

A special weather statement by the National Weather Service at North Webster is cautioning area residents to heed common-sense criteria concerning coping with heat as the heat index steadily rises well above 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Stay inside in air conditioning, drink plenty of water, limit your time outside, don't exert yourself, etc.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday the thermometer read 91 in Columbia City, with the heat index at 102 degrees.

Typically, the hottest part of the day is between 4 and 6 p.m.

This period of scorching September heat is forecast to moderate starting Friday, with daytime highs drifting into the mid-to-low 70s by the weekend and continuing on that track into next week.