HOOSIER POET: Spend this Saturday afternoon with James Whitcomb Riley

Mark Twain called his good friend James Whitcomb Riley “the funniest man in America.”

With his depictions of Hoosiers as a kindly and wholesome people, Riley’s vast output made him nationally famous — the best-selling poet of the 19th century.

Riley once claimed he possessed “neither intellectual brilliance nor physical prowess” and “cared nothing for school, and deserted it at the first opportunity to take up a wandering life,” so how did Riley become the most popular poet in America?

Learn more about the life of Indiana’s well-loved poet Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at Peabody Public Library.

Danny Russel has spent years portraying James Whitcomb Riley in a sentimental, humorous and captivating manner. Watch Hoosier poetry come to life and take a look back at Riley’s idyllic childhood, his work as an itinerant sign painter, musician, an actor with traveling medicine shows and more.

Russel also recites and performs “Little Orphant Annie,” “The Raggedy Man,” “When the Frost is on the Punkin” and many other favorites.

This presentation is open to the public, and there is no fee to attend. Call the library at 244-5541 for additional information.