HONORING OUR FLAG: Elks to host Saturday ceremony; Flag publication in Friday's Post & Mail

Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 will host its annual event to honor our United States Flag Saturday, June 10 beginning at noon on the northside of Whitley County Courthouse in Downtown Columbia City.

Joining the Elks in this impressive public ceremony are Columbia City and Churubusco American Legion Posts, as well as Columbia City VFW Post #5582 and Daughters of the American Revolution.

The official U.S. Flag Day will be observed Wednesday, June 14.

If your organization would like to participate, please contact Chris Redman at 609-1546.

