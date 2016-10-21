HOMEMAKERS: Whitley County Extension groups conclude special week

COLUMBIA CITY — This past week, Oct. 17 to 21, was Indiana Extension Homemaker Week in the state.

Whitley County Extension Homemakers currently have 10 clubs, consisting of 139 members. During the year the Homemakers participate in a holiday bazaar and a biannual garage sale to provide scholarships to Whitley County students.

This year the Homemakers provided one 4-H Scholarship at the fair; three FACS scholarship (one to each high school in the county); one clothing tenure award and one donation to FCCLA to go to Nationals – all totaling $2,400.

Indiana Extension Homemakers Association was founded in 1913, and continues to build on its rich heritage by working to strengthen Indiana homes and families.

The association’s vision statement reads “The Indiana Extension Homemakers are dedicated to empowering and enriching the lives of individuals, families and communities.”

Another important area of Extension Homemakers is educational programs. Educational program areas the association work in include food and nutrition, human development, family resource management and health and wellness.

Many of the ladies of the group serve other organizations in leadership roles along with volunteering more than 225 hours at the museum, 267 hours at the Senior Center, 330 hours at local food pantries and 812 hours to churches, schools, nursing homes/shut in’s, etc. The main volunteer role is preparing and serving meals at the 4-H fair where the ladies work more than 657 hours. They have made and donated puppy pillows and tote bags to Riley Hospital and local hospitals; and also made shawls to donate to the Indiana Donor Network. They have donated and continue to donate to the Purdue Cancer Research Center.

Membership is open to all regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sex, age, handicap or national origin.

It is the mission of the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development and volunteer community support.

To join one of the 10 Extension Homemaker clubs, contact the Purdue Extension – Whitley County office at 244-7615 or 625-3313 or go online to www.extension.purdue.edu/whitley.