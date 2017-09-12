HOMECOMING WEEK: Columbia City, Whitko both primed for week-long fun before big games

This week is Homecoming for both Whitley County Consolidated and Whitko Schools.

Before the big Columbia City High School football game against DeKalb Friday beginning at 7 p.m., WCCS will be having a number of activities to mark the week.

Beginning Monday, students and staff dressed up for each day of the week.

The theme this year focuses around home.

Monday’s dress-up day theme was “Home of the Brave,” where students wore their best red, white and blue for Patriot Day.

Tuesday’s theme is “Make Yourself at Home,” where students can wear pajamas to school.

Wednesday is “Home-ies,” and invites the students to dress like their best friend.

Thursday will focus on “Home Away from Home.” Students are encouraged to dress in their best or funniest tourist attire. They can also wear an outfit that represents their home away from home or a shirt from their favorite vacation destination.

Friday’s dress-up theme will be “There is No Place like Homecoming,” where students and staff are asked to show their maroon and gold spirit in support of the Columbia City Fighting Eagles.

Ending the school day will be a large pep session, followed later by the annual Homecoming parade, which leaves from the Columbia City High School parking lot at approximately 4:15 p.m. It will include the Homecoming Court, football team and several other school organizations. They will travel through Downtown Columbia City for official float judging before returning to the high school for the big game.

Whitko Pride

Whitko will also be having a plethora of homecoming activities throughout the week.

Monday’s dress-up theme for staff and students was pajama day.

Tuesday’s theme is to dress like a tourist.

Wednesday students are encouraged to dress in their wackiest attire.

Also that day, as a fun activity, there will be a food fight at 5 p.m. at Whitko Middle School.

Throughout the week, the school will be having “Hall Wars,” and each grade at the high school are decorating their halls to represent the themed decade they were given.

On Thursday, the students will be dressing in their best decade attire. The Seniors will be donning their ‘50s- inspired best, while the Juniors will be wearing the style of the ‘80s, the Sophomores will be dressing from the style of the 1970s and the Freshman will be dressing in 1960’s inspired clothing.

Friday will be the big Homecoming game for the Whitko Wildcats against Manchester, beginning at 7 p.m.

Students are encouraged to wear the red, white and blue school colors to cheer on the football team.

Friday’s pep rally will be at 2:15 p.m. at the high school.

South Whitley Elementary will be hosting the Bulldog Block Party, starting at 5:30 p.m.

After the game, at approximately 10 p.m., there will Blacklight Games and activities sponsored by YFC (Youth For Christ).