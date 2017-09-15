HOMECOMING GAMES: Columbia City, Whitko host alums; Churubusco on the road

Columbia City Eagle Jacob Wigent is an integral part of the CCHS ground game.
Staff Writer
Friday, September 15, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Columbia City hosts DeKalb in 7 p.m. Homecoming game at Max Gandy Athletic Field. Parade leaves CCHS at approximately 4:15 for Downtown Columbia City route then back to the school.

Whitko hosts Tippecanoe Valley at 7 p.m. in the Wildcats' Homecoming tilt, with activities in and around Ryan Huff Field before and after the game.

Undefeated, No. 4 state-ranked Churubusco is on the road at Prairie Heights this evening. Kick-off is 7 p.m.

