HOME IMPROVEMENT TIME! Ideas, tips galore in Post & Mail special section inserted Wednesday

A special section featuring Spring Home Improvement tips and ideas – plus specials and advice from local advertisers – will help readers with their upcoming projects!

It's inserted in your Wednesday print edition of The Post & Mail. As always, Wednesday's newspaper is filled with local daily news from Whitley County that you need to know!

Pick up today's edition at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or via the online e-edition of the entire newspaper in pdf format. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe and be "in the know" daily about Whitley County news!