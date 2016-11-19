HOLIDAY PREPARATION: Thanksgiving Thursday, Christmas Parade Friday

THANKSGIVING

Community church service

will benefit energy assistance

A community Thanksgiving church service will be Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia City Church of the Nazarene on North Main Street. “As a tangible expression of our thanksgiving to God, the offering of the evening will benefit the Whitley County Energy Assistance Fund, as it has for many years,” note organizers. “Come worship, give thanks and give aid to your neighbors that they might know the love of Christ in these days.”

You may direct your contributions to: Whitley County Energy Assistance Fund, c/o Craig Alan Myers, 169 E. 600 S. - 57, Churubusco, IN 46723

Columbia City Rotarians will host

free Thanksgiving Day meal

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by Columbia City Rotary Club will be Thursday, Nov. 24 at the 4-H Community Building, Lincolnway East at Squawbuck Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is available at no charge but freewill donations are accepted. Hot meal delivery to homes is available to Columbia City, South Whitley and county residents who cannot make it to the fairgrounds.

To reserve a meal delivery, call J & J/Hughes Insurance at 244-6174 or Smith & Sons Funeral Home at 244-7601.

CHRISTMAS

Christmas Parade

is Friday

The Fifth Annual Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade is Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. as Santa Claus will make his first official appearance.

The parade, featuring illuminated floats and walking units, will line up near Eagle Tech Academy, heading south on Walnut Street, east on Van Buren Street and then south at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren Streets in Downtown Columbia City.

Santa will make his way from Walnut Street to his house on the corner of Van Buren and Chauncey streets. Upon arrival, a tree lighting ceremony will begin with musical performances by the Whitley Community Children’s Choir and the Columbia City High School Eagles Marching Band.

“We are anticipating a large, excited crowd awaiting Santa’s arrival,” said Jennifer Zartman Romano, executive director for the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce said. “In the event of severe weather, the parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. downtown.”

Various events will take place including the Walk of the Trees at the Clugston and many other festivities hosted by downtown businesses.

A warming station, sponsored by Northeastern REMC and Ball Furniture, will be located inside Ball Furniture, featuring hot coffee, hot cocoa and cookies.

A live reindeer will greet visitors at the corner of Line and Van Buren Streets and has been sponsored by Running Around Screenprinting.

This event is presented annually by a committee of community volunteers hoping to preserve the warm spirit of Christmas and tradition in Whitley County.

Santa’s House

hours

The tradition of Santa’s House will continue again this year in Whitley County. Santa’s House will officially open for the year following the arrival of Santa in downtown Columbia City on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Located at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren Streets, Santa’s House has welcomed visitors for more than 60 years to share their wishes with Santa, enjoy a candy cane and create a memory to last a lifetime.

Santa’s House will be open for the following hours in 2016:

Friday, November 25 - after the parade

Saturday, November 26 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 27 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 2 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 4 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, December 9 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 11 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 16 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 - Noon to 3 p.m.

Friday, December 23 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Walk

of Trees

The Seventh Annual Walk of Trees will be open to the public in the historical lobby of the Clugston Senior Apartments, located at 108 S. Chauncey St., on Nov. 25 and 26; Dec. 2 and 3; and Dec. 9 and 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hayrides will be available during these times all three weekends with a free will donation.

Local businesses will donate fully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths which will be displayed throughout the lobby of the Clugston Senior Apartments.

With a chance to win one of the beautifully decorated trees or wreaths, raffle tickets can be purchased at the Clugston Senior Apartments door with proceeds from this event to benefit low-to- moderate income residents. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

The raffle drawing will be Dec. 10. Entrants need not be present to win.

Passages Housing Manager and PR Coordinator Tammy Nickolson said the historic lobby at The Clugston Senior Apartments will be transformed for the holiday season with beautifully decorated trees.

“I am trying to bring the community down to do community events,” Nickolson said. “This event is fun and free for the family.”

According to Nickolson, 26 Christmas trees have been donated this year compared to 22 last year.

“Be sure to vote for your favorite tree from a business and help that business win a prize,” Nickolson added.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, all businesses in Columbia City will be giving away a free canvas tote to their first customer, along with each small business providing deals to shoppers, with several offering free gifts to early customers.

Certain spots throughout the city will also have pop-up shops offering a variety of goods.

Churubusco

Tree Lighting

The Fourth Annual Tree Lighting and Bake Sale will be Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. on the point corner of Ind.. 205 and U.S. 33. Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit the playground fund.

Hot cocoa will be provided and Santa will be there to pass out treats to the kids as the Christmas tree downtown will be lit up.

Local businesses will open their doors during the evening and compete for the best Christmas display title and decor. Each penny collected in a merchant’s box will be counted as a vote. The merchant with the most votes will win a plaque.

A scavenger hunt will also take place in Churubusco on Nov. 25 and 26 as all businesses will open their doors to shoppers.

“Our scavenger hunt is where shoppers go to each merchant and get a paper stamped and turn into Shroyer’s Hardware no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a chance to win a cash price,” Churubusco Watch and Jewelry Owner Ceil Parker said. “This (scavenger hunt) is a way we feel each person can find out what services each business offers.”

Twenty Churubusco vendors have signed up for this special event offering $200 in cash prizes.

South Whitley Home

for the Holidays

Hosted by South Whitley Main Street, the Fourth Annual Home for the Holidays event will take place in South Whitley on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Festivities will begin at the town park gazebo at 4:45 p.m. with the South Whitley Elementary (SWE) choir performing and Santa Claus arriving at 5 p.m. to light the tree by the gazebo.

There will be food at the Riverside Cafe and The Brownstone, desserts provided by SWE PTO, free hot chocolate bar at Moyer’s Corner Cafe and a free small coffee at Brewing Grounds.

Many activities will be ongoing with ornament making (with SWE teachers) at the town hall, Letters to Santa at the South Whitley Public Library, snowman crafts at The Uptown Marathon, decorating activities at Hipp Drug, photos with Santa at Eberly Photography, cookie decorating at The Brownstone and ornament-making at The Schultz Center.

“The (South Whitley Main Street) board is really excited about this event,” South Whitley Main Street Board President Lori Starkey said. “ In the past three years we have had a great turnout and I think this is a great way to start the Christmas season.”

Local churches will be caroling around town beginning at 6 p.m. at The Brownstone.

The evening will conclude at Crossroads Bank lawn where a live nativity closing ceremony will be presented by The Collamer Church of God.