HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNEY: CCHS, Whitko begin pool play Thursday

Columbia City and Whitko begin play Thursday in the annual two-day Columbia City/Huntington Holiday Hoops boys basketball tourney.

The 12-team tournament takes place Thursday and Friday with the teams divided into four groups for pool play at Columbia City and Huntington North.

The finals on Friday involve consolation and championship games at three different sites in Huntington, including Crestview Middle School, Huntington University and Huntington North High School.

Columbia City plays in Pool A, which includes the Eagles (3-4), Bellmont (4-5) and Lake Central (4-3).

Columbia City takes on Northeast Eight Conference foe Bellmont at noon Thursday at home.

Columbia City faces Lake Central at 8 p.m., also at the CCHS Donald S. Weeks gymnasium.

Whitko (4-5) plays in Pool C, with its Thursday pool play games taking place at Huntington North.

The Wildcats are joined in Pool C by two Northeast Eight Conference teams, once-beaten Huntington North (7-1) and Leo (7-1).

Whitko faces Huntington North at noon on Thursday. The Wildcats will take on Leo at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Teams in Pool B, playing at Columbia City on Thursday include New Haven (3-2), Merrillville (3-3) and Lighthouse CPA (2-5).

Teams in Pool D are Norwell (4-3), Indianapolis Scecina (3-2) and undefeated Hamilton Southeastern (7-0).

Consolation and semifinal games will be played on Friday at Crestview Middle School and Huntington North beginning at 10 a.m.

Games to determine final places will be at Huntington University and Huntington North beginning at 4 p.m.

The championship game will be at Huntington North High School's arena at 8 p.m. Friday.