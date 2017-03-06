HOISTING THE HARDWARE: 'Busco wins first sectional in history

Churubusco senior Dakota Barkley hoists the IHSAA Sectional Trophy Saturday night at Woodlan after the Eagles vanquished Eastside 65-56. It was the Eagles first sectional victory in the 99-year-history of the high school.

Churubusco travels to North Judson Saturday for a Regional semi-final contest against Michigan City Marquette Catholic. Central Noble, also a Sectional champion, will play Gary Roosevelt in the other Regional game at North Judson. Complete details about Churubusco’s and Columbia City’s Sectional Championship games are in Monday's edition of your Post & Mail.

A special Spirit Poster will be published in Friday's Post & Mail in celebration of the big Regional Semi-Final Game this Saturday.