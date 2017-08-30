HISTORY MADE: Groundbreaking for new aquatics center accomplished

It was a time to honor the past, but look towards the future of a new facility and its impact on the entire Whitley County community during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Russel & Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center Tuesday.

After six years of planning and preparation, it was time for more than 60 community members and officials to attended the ceremony to welcome the start of the $4 million-plus quality of life project.

Appreciation was offered by many speakers and local officials to all organizations and individuals who donated funds to make the project a reality, but it was the donations and sense of familial spirit within the community that was shared the most.

