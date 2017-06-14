HISTORY COMING FRIDAY: Community urged to attend CCHS groundbreaking event

After more than a year of intense planning and decades of anticipation, construction will soon begin on the new Columbia City High School, located on Ind. 9, just south of Columbia City.

The public is invited to attend the historic groundbreaking ceremony this Friday at 11 a.m.

The event will begin at the Indian Springs Middle School football field.

At 11 a.m. speeches will commence with Don Armstrong, president of the Whitley County Consolidated School Board.

Following him will be John Lefever and Lore Shipman, co-chairs of the Friends of Whitley County Consolidated Schools.

Speaking next will be Whitley County Community Foundation Executive Director September McConnell, followed by Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel, County Councilman Bill Overdeer, and CCHS and Eagle Tech Academy Principals Jennifer Reiff and Braden Mullett.

Concluding the speeches will be Patricia O’Connor, WCCS Superintendent.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., guests will be ushered to the groundbreaking site, where photos will be taken of the school board, the WCCS student group, city and county government officials, WCCS staff and WCCS administration.