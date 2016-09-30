HISTORIC EVENT: Bicentennial Torch Relay ceremonies attended by large crowd in Col. City

The Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay entered Whitley County from Noble County on Ind. 9 Thursday afternoon and was received by Robert Tippman (left) and Clark Waterfall (right). Together they brought the torch to the Whitley County Courthouse in a vintage Model A Ford, made available by Orville and Carol Grable. From the Courthouse Square the Torch Relay motorcade continued on East Van Buren Street to Morsches Park where the local Bicentennial events were attended by a crowd estimated in excess of 1,500.

