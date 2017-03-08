HIGH WIND WARNING: Winds to pick up by 9 a.m., may hit 60 mph Wednesday afternoon

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a

HIGH WIND WARNING...which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to

6 PM EST this evening.

From the National Weather Service at North Webster for all of Whitley County and most of Northern Indiana:

HAZARDOUS WEATHER: HIGH WIND WARNING

* West winds increasing to 30 to 40 mph by mid- to late morning on Wednesday.

Gusts to 50 to 60 mph possible late morning through this

afternoon.

IMPACTS...

* Scattered trees and limbs downed

* Power line damage possible today

* Difficult driving conditions, especially on north south roads

* Loose objects will be blown around

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.