HIGH WIND WARNING: Winds to pick up by 9 a.m., may hit 60 mph Wednesday afternoon

Whitley County is under a HIGH WIND WARNING from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a
HIGH WIND WARNING...which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to
6 PM EST this evening.

From the National Weather Service at North Webster for all of Whitley County and most of Northern Indiana:

HAZARDOUS WEATHER: HIGH WIND WARNING

* West winds increasing to 30 to 40 mph by mid- to late morning on Wednesday.
Gusts to 50 to 60 mph possible late morning through this
afternoon.

IMPACTS...

* Scattered trees and limbs downed

* Power line damage possible today

* Difficult driving conditions, especially on north south roads

* Loose objects will be blown around

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

