HIGH WIND WARNING: Winds to pick up by 9 a.m., may hit 60 mph Wednesday afternoon
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a
HIGH WIND WARNING...which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to
6 PM EST this evening.
From the National Weather Service at North Webster for all of Whitley County and most of Northern Indiana:
HAZARDOUS WEATHER: HIGH WIND WARNING
* West winds increasing to 30 to 40 mph by mid- to late morning on Wednesday.
Gusts to 50 to 60 mph possible late morning through this
afternoon.
IMPACTS...
* Scattered trees and limbs downed
* Power line damage possible today
* Difficult driving conditions, especially on north south roads
* Loose objects will be blown around
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
