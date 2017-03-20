HELLO SPRINGTIME!: Lightning, heavy rain, hail greet Whitley County

Lightning, heavy rain and pea-sized hail greeted the first day of spring early Monday in Whitley County. The wicked lightning, booming thunder and rat-tat-tat small hail started about 4:30 a.m. and was to continue off and on through 8 a.m., with a wet Monday in store but moderating temperatures in the 50s.

After a cold spell Wednesday with a high in the 30s, the daytime highs will continue to swell into the upper 50s thereafter.

Hello, springtime?