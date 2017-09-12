HAT TRICK: CCHS freshman Eric Cheng scores three times in NE8 victory

The Columbia City boys’ soccer team was in desperate search of a second conference win to keep pace in the NE8 race, and they found that win Monday night at home against New Haven, thanks in large part to the right foot of freshman phenom Eric Cheng, and the steady hands of goalie Luke Hatfield.

Early in the game it looked as if the Bulldogs would prove a tough adversary, as they struck first, scoring a goal at the 22:00 mark of the first half.

