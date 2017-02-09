HALF MILLION GIFTS: Fahl family, Lutheran Health each give $500,000 to new Aquatics Center

In total, $3.4 million has been raised by organizations and local sources to cover the $4.2 million estimated costs for the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center, to be constructed on the site of the former Burnworth Pool. Funding by sources to date:

•Dekko Foundation - $1 million

•Bond from City of Columbia City – $1 million

•Russell and Evelyn Fahl Family - $500,000

•Lutheran Health - $500,000

•City of Columbia City - $300,000

•Community Foundation of Whitley County- $75,000

•Brick Project and Other Donations - $25,000

