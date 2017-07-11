GUESS WHAT? Another long-time road closure, this time on Ind. 114 starting Wednesday

Road Closure Planned for Ind. 114 in Whitley County on Wednesday;

small structure replacement will take place between South Meridian Road and Ind. 9

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that bridge maintenance is scheduled for Ind. 114 in Whitley County.

Ind. 114 is expected to close on or after Wednesday, July 12, weather permitting.

The closure is scheduled to take place over the East fork of Clear Creek, located between South Meridian Road and Ind. 9 in Whitley County. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the work. The official state detour for the closure will be Ind. 5 to U.S. 24 to Ind. 114.

The road may be closed up to 50 calendar days during the work.

Work on the bridge is expected to be complete by early September, weather permitting.

Additional work on this contract will take place on another bridge on Ind. 114 later this month.

The combined contract was awarded to Brooks Construction for $771,000.