OFF THE GROUND: Crooked Lake Property Owners erect first osprey nesting platform in state
Saturday, January 14, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
CROOKED LAKE – After years of research and four months of planning, the Crooked Lake community made final preparations to welcome some new feathered friends to the community.
Read details and view photos about this intriguing project in the Weekend Edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or online via the complete e-edition in pdf format.
Call 244-5153 to subscribe.
Category: