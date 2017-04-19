GROOMING THE BEDS: Master Gardeners beautifying Morsches Park

Ann Smith, a member of the Whitley County Master Gardeners, removes dead plants from the Native American section of the Morsches Park flower and plant gardens that ring the pond at the park.

Mulching has been completed throughout the park, beautifying the Columbia City hub of outdoor activity.

If you would like to assist in Master Gardener beautification projects or learn more about the group, simply call the Whitley County Extension office at 260 244-7615.