GORGEOUS WEEKEND, LOTS TO DO: Many events throughout county scheduled

The public is invited to join multiple celebrations throughout Whitley County this weekend which the weatherman says will be held in absolutely gorgeous weather!

Downtown Columbia City will be the scene of many of these activities on Saturday. These include:

•Whitley County Farmers Market: from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. around the Whitley County Courthouse

•Art Market on the Square: The monthly Art in the Alley event will be around the Courthouse Square from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On display and sale will be various artworks and crafts from local vendors and artists.

•CC Block Party: The Columbia City Block Party is back for its second year around the Courthouse from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants will have a chance to view a variety of local goods from craft vendors, food, arts, music and more.

•Downtown Historic Walk: The Whitley County Historical Museum will be hosting historic walks from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The walks will begin every 30 minutes at the Courthouse. Also available for history-enthusiasts will be historic photos and artifacts of Downtown in the surrounding business windows.

•Picnic in the Park: Cross Life Church, recently located on Ind. 109, is inviting the public to join them at Kids Dreamland, 606 W. Van Buren St., for a family-fun afternoon.

The event will take place from noon until 1 p.m. There will be free food.

Goodie bags will be given to the first 50 kids and there will be door prizes for adults.

•Plow Day: The public is invited to attend the 2017 Whitley County Plow Day, and this year the event will take place at the farm of Doug and Terri Reiff, located at 7833 W. 1000 S near South Whitley.

This year marks the ninth year of the event, which is hosted annually as a way to bring the community together and raise money for those in need and to support local organizations.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until noon.

Along with tractors and mowers plowing the fields, there will be a variety of homemade and Amish baked goods, craft demonstrations, kids games and pony rides (from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.), wagon rides to the fields, a farm animal petting barn, pony pull and tug-o-war (beginning at 1 p.m.).

Lunch is served at 11 a.m. with pulled pork, sausage, hot dogs, baked beans, homemade potato salad, homemade pies and ice cream.