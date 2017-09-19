GOOD ROUNDS: Bechtold, Mayer advance as individuals at golf Sectionals

Girls golf teams from all three Whitley County high Schools began post-season play at IHSAA Sectional tournaments at Warsaw, Kendallville and Angola.

With the top three teams, advancing to Regional competition, Columbia City finished fourth as a team at Cobblestone Golf Club in Kendallville, shooting a 391.

Leading the way for the Eagles was junior Leah Bechtold, who shot a 93, and will advance as one of three best individual scorers not on and advancing team.

At Angola’s Zollner Golf Course, Churubusco finished seventh as a team with a 425 total.

The Lady Eagles were led by Terra Mayer, who advvanced as an individual with a round of 89.

Whitko golfers did not place as a team and no individuals will make the trip to Regionals.