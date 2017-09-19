GOOD ROUNDS: Bechtold, Mayer advance as individuals at golf Sectionals

CCHS Lady Eagle golfer Leah Bechtold, above, and Churubusco's Terra Mayer, will play in Regionals Saturday.
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind.

Girls golf teams from all three Whitley County high Schools began post-season play at IHSAA Sectional tournaments at Warsaw, Kendallville and Angola.

With the top three teams, advancing to Regional competition, Columbia City finished fourth as a team at Cobblestone Golf Club in Kendallville, shooting a 391.

Leading the way for the Eagles was junior Leah Bechtold, who shot a 93, and will advance as one of three best individual scorers not on and advancing team.

At Angola’s Zollner Golf Course, Churubusco finished seventh as a team with a 425 total.
The Lady Eagles were led by Terra Mayer, who advvanced as an individual with a round of 89.

Whitko golfers did not place as a team and no individuals will make the trip to Regionals.

