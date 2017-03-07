GOOD CITIZENS: Daughters of the American Revolution award teens for 65th straight year

The Colonel Augustin de la Balme Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter recently held its annual “Good Citizens Recognition Tea.”

The event was held at Peabody Public Library in Columbia City. The honorees selected by their respective high schools have excelled in their academic studies and are very involved in school and community activities.

The three senior students all plan to attend college after graduation this spring.

Honored guests attending the DAR Good Citizens Recognition were:

•Mallory Pearson, representing Churubusco High School, and her parents Lisa Herber and David Pearson and family members.

•Brooks Walker, representing Columbia City High School, and his mother Joni Walker.

•Lexie Schuman, representing Whitko High School, and her parents Keith and Priscilla Schuman and family members.

Two former Good Citizen honorees were also in attendance, Tiffany Schuman and Landon Pearson.

Good Citizen Chairman Charlotte Blair shared the history of the Daughters of the American Revolution and of the chapter located here in Whitley County.

She then presented each high school winner an envelope containing a certificate acknowledging this award, a copy of the U.S. Constitution, the flag code, a copy of the Whitley County Calendar compiled by the Chapter and a monetary award. Each high school winner also received a DAR Good Citizen’s pin which was pinned on by their parent. Brooks Walker’s papers were selected to be sent on to the State competition.