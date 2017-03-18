GOING GREEN: City mailman sports dyed beard to celebrate St. Pat's

March 17 is always one of the best days of the year for Columbia City U.S. Postal Carrier Troy Jagger. On this day he dons his Irish finest by dyeing his impressive beard a vivid green and wearing a festive St. Patrick’s Day hat as he delivers his mail route. The tradition began last year after friends suggested he dye his beard for the day of celebrating all things Irish. Jagger says the response he gets is astonishing as all day long, come snow (like this morning)or sunshine, people will honk, wave and stop to take photos with him.