GIVING BACK: 4-H Bicycle Club will host free repair day Saturday

Calling all bicycle enthusiasts or anyone with a bike in need of repair!

Whitley County 4-H’s Bicycle Club is hosting its annual Bicycle Repair Day Saturday, May 6.

Repairs will be done from from 8:30 a.m. to noon, underneath the canopy at the main concessions of the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds, 680 W. Squawbuck Rd., Columbia City.

Labor along with inspections, tire inflations and laughs are free of charge, parts for repairs will cost however.

Those with questions, may contact Eric at 248-6390 or email at whitleyco4hbicycleclub@gmail.com.