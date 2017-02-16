GETTING THE BALL ROLLING: Ball Furniture's Renovation Sale underway

COLUMBIA CITY– Indeed, Columbia City’s Downtown has many classic buildings.

From the Whitley County Courthouse to Columbia City’s City Hall to The Clugston and the much newer Whitley County Government Center, Whitley County’s business hub is a focal point with renewed energy and building renovations.

And along with the push by many Downtown Columbia City business owners to spruce up and occupy their buildings is its main anchor business since 1961: Ball Furniture & Mattress Company.

Located at mid-block on West Van Buren Street, Ball Furniture & Mattress Company occupies the vintage B. Frank Stickler building, erected way back in 1928. The building once occupied the Shultz Bros. Department store until the Ball family acquired it in 1983.

Its 12,000-square-foot showroom is filled with inventory of all kinds from some of the nation’s top manufacturers: La-Z-Boy, Lane, England, Beautyrest, Vaughan Bassett and many others.

Ball Furniture also has a large, expanding selection of decor items that changes and is added to seemingly daily.

“Our building is holding up nicely,” noted Ball Furniture’s Pat Ball, “but it still requires plenty of tender loving care.”

Toward that end, a renovation project is in the offing.

“We’ll be starting some renovations very soon,” Ball said, “and in the meantime we need to reduce our inventory to make room for workers.”

Ball Furniture & Mattress Company will host a special “Store Renovation Sale” starting at 1 p.m. Thursday and continuing through 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Everything in stock will be 50 percent off, with 12 months no interest – and immediate pick up or delivery available,” said

Ball.