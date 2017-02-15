GET THAT FROGGY! Tykes learn water safety, swimming at Whitley Family YMCA

Stephanie Zumbrun holds her daughter Natalie as she swims excitedly to snare her toy frog during Children’s Swim Lessons at the Whitley County Family YMCA Saturday morning in Columbia City.

Additional cute-on-cute photos appeared in Tuesday's subscriber edition of your Post & Mail, always available at newsstands and convenience stores and via online e-edition of the complete newspaper. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe!