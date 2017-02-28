GEARED UP! Columbia City, Churubusco ready for Tuesday's tourney tip-offs
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Columbia City’s and Churubusco’s boys basketball teams open post season play this evening in the opening rounds of sectional competition.
Columbia City (11-13) will square off against host Bellmont (4-18) in the second game of the Class 3A sectional at Decatur with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
Churubusco travels to Woodlan for the Class 2A sectional. The Eagles (14-8) will take on South Adams (11-11) in the 6 p.m. game in Woodburn.
Whitko’s Wildcats (14-8) begin tournament play tomorrow evening at Westview where they take on the Central Noble Cougars (11-12) at 7:30.
Complete game results will be in your Wednesday edition of The Post & Mail.
