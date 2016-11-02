FUTURE OF U.S. 30: First of two-part series in Wednesday's Post & Mail

“The idea is to turn U.S. 30 into a freeway. It would drive like an interstate, and the only way to get on and off are at different interchanges along it,” said Dennis Faulkenberg, president of APPIAN Advisors, a company working closely with state and local governments in transportation, particularly in future planning for U.S. 30 across Northern Indiana.

Such an interstate project is expected to cost Indiana $1 billion, with $100 million divvied up for Whitley County construction.

The first in a series of U.S. 30 input sessions was conducted at the New Hope Wesleyan Church Tuesday evening. Approximately 60 residents attended the session to learn more about the tentative plans to turn U.S. 30 into a freeway.

