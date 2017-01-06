FUNNY COP: Elks Lodge to host comic Dwayne L. Gill Jan. 21
Comedian Dwayne L. Gill, the funny cop, will return to Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 for one show Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. The show will be part of an open house and is open to the public. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance at the Elks Lodge, 109 S. Main St., in Downtown Columbia City. Phone number is (260) 244-7351.
A Marine, Michigan State Policeman and a comic, Gill has performed throughout the U.S. and has been featured on "The Bob & Tom" radio show.
