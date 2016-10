FROST ADVISORY: Plants at risk early Friday morning

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTHERN INDIANA HAS ISSUED A

FROST ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT TO

8 AM EDT / FRIDAY.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* FROST IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT OVER ALL OF FAR SOUTHWEST LOWER

MICHIGAN AND MUCH OF NORTHERN INDIANA AND NORTHWEST OHIO.

* TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO FALL TO BETWEEN 35 AND 37 DEGREES

BY DAYBREAK OVER AREAS NEAR AND NORTH OF HIGHWAY 30.

IMPACTS...

* TENDER GARDEN PLANTS AND OTHER VEGETATION MAY NOT BE ABLE TO

SURVIVE THESE COLD TEMPERATURES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT AREAS OF FROST OR WIDESPREAD

FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT

UNCOVERED.

Typically, frost can occur when the temperature falls below 36°F, especially in rural areas. It is a localized phenomena and can be quite variable across a small area. While the National Weather Service does not keep track of “frost” in observations per se, we do keep track of when temperatures hit the freezing mark or fall below. Frost becomes more widespread when the temperature falls below 32°F with some freeze possible. A hard freeze is possible when temperatures fall below 28°F.