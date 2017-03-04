FRIDAY NIGHT FRIGHT: Harrowing U.S. 30 pursuit speeds through community

The driver of a reported stolen car led law enforcement officers on a dangerous four-county chase originating in Elkhart County and terminating in Fort Wayne.

Whitley County police officers were alerted to the chase at 9:25 p.m. Friday that a light blue Camry, allegedly stolen in Elkhart County, was being pursued by Kosciusko police eastbound on U.S. 30 at speeds of more than 120 mph. The driver of the car allegedly tried to ram police cruisers in Kosciusko County.

Local police deployed stop-sticks at Business 30, just west of Columbia City, where the fleeing vehicle struck them, puncturing its tires.

Eastbound in Westbound

U.S. 30 through Columbia City

It was then that the pursuit turned even more dangerous. Somewhere between Wolf Road and Columbia City limits the fleeing car crossed the median into the westbound lane of busy U.S. 30 and continued eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Soon the car was traveling only on its tire rims, continuing through Columbia City and east to the countyline on U.S. 30 – still in the westbound lane of traffic.

The harrowing incident ended in Fort Wayne.

