FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: 'Busco hosts Homecoming, CCHS at New Haven, Whitko at Southwood

Churubusco’s Nathaniel Keener carries the ball earlier this season against Garrett. Keener, who leads all Whitley County rushers with 668 yards and a 133.6 yards per game average, will lead Churubusco against Fremont in the Eagles annual Homecoming game.

Columbia City travels to New Haven for a game between NE8 conference leaders and Whitko goes to Three Rivers Conference foe Southwood in search of its first win of the season.

All three games involving Whitley County teams are scheduled for 7 p.m. kick-offs.

