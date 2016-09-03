FRIDAY ON THE GRID: One win, two losses

Scores:

Garrett 7, Churubusco 6

Bellmont 28, Columbia City 12

Whitko 36, Maconaquah 7

Details and more on these games, plus important local news you need to know, ranging from wild police pursuits, accidental gunshot wounds and a deer-motorcycle personal injury accident – plus bison soon to be roaming Whitley County!

ALL IN THE . . .

Labor Day Weekend Edition of The Post & Mail is available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County. Still just 50 cents . . . or have it delivered to your doorstep for as little as 37 cents per day. Call 244-5153 for your subscription deal!